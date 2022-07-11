Joe Biden was interrupted by Parkland father Manuel Oliver during a White House event celebrating the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill.

Mr Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin during the 2018 Florida shooting at Marjory Stone Douglas High School, stood up during the president’s speech on the White House lawn on Monday.

“Despite the naysayers, we can make meaningful progress on dealing with gun violence,” Mr Biden said during his speech on Monday.

“Because make no mistake – sit down. You’ll hear what I have to say,” he added as he was interrupted.

“We have to do more than that!” Mr Oliver shouted as Mr Biden spoke about the new measures.

“Let me finish my comments,” Mr Biden said, but then added: “Let him talk, let him talk.”

Mr Biden then went on to say that the Safer Communities Act was “real progress” but that “more has to be done”.

Footage from the event shows that Mr Oliver was then asked to leave the area.

More follows...