Biden interrupted by Parkland father at White House event celebrating bipartisan gun legislation
Joe Biden heckled while speaking about gun control after passing Safer Communities Act
Joe Biden was interrupted by Parkland father Manuel Oliver during a White House event celebrating the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill.
Mr Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin during the 2018 Florida shooting at Marjory Stone Douglas High School, stood up during the president’s speech on the White House lawn on Monday.
“Despite the naysayers, we can make meaningful progress on dealing with gun violence,” Mr Biden said during his speech on Monday.
“Because make no mistake – sit down. You’ll hear what I have to say,” he added as he was interrupted.
“We have to do more than that!” Mr Oliver shouted as Mr Biden spoke about the new measures.
“Let me finish my comments,” Mr Biden said, but then added: “Let him talk, let him talk.”
Mr Biden then went on to say that the Safer Communities Act was “real progress” but that “more has to be done”.
Footage from the event shows that Mr Oliver was then asked to leave the area.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies