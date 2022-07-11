Most Democrats don’t want Biden to run again, new poll shows
A new poll from The New York Times and Siena college show that most Democrats do not want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024.
The survey showed that 64 per cent of registered Democrats do not think the incumbent president should seek another term. The Biden administration has repeatedly said that Mr Biden, who is 79 years old, will seek another term.
