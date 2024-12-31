Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman has said he expects Donald Trump to privatize two of the nation’s biggest government-owned mortgage lenders.

The Trump-supporting financier said he believes the president-elect will remove lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac — formally the Federal National Mortgage Association and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation — from conservatorship during his second administration, he wrote in a post on X.

The move would potentially make them private companies again, which Ackman said would generate “$300 billion of additional profits to the federal government” if successful.

Ackman, a major shareholder of Fannie Mae, said there is a “credible path” to remove the companies from conservatorship in the next two years with Trump at the helm.

“During Trump’s first term, Secretary Mnuchin took steps toward this outcome, but he ran out of time,” Ackman said. “I expect that in the second @realDonaldTrump administration, Trump and his team will get the job done.”

Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, a Trump ally, said he expects the president-elect to privatize two major government-owned mortgage lenders ( Getty Images )

“Trump likes big deals and this would be the biggest deal in history,” Ackman added. “I am confident he will get it done.”

He conceded that there remains “a high degree of uncertainty” about the ultimate outcome in a warning to his followers.

After Ackman’s post, shares of both companies enjoyed a boost, with Fannie Mae rising 18.4 percent and Freddie Mac up 18 percent. The companies are two of the biggest backers of mortgages in the U.S.

Following the housing market collapse in the 2008 crash, the companies suffered huge losses and were placed in conservatorship under the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Ackman is a Trump ally who previously celebrated the president-elect’s proposals to introduce trade tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada by 25 percent.

“To be clear, according to Trump the 25% tariffs will not be implemented, or if implemented will be removed, once Mexico and Canada stop the flow of illegal immigrants and fentanyl into the U.S.,” Ackman wrote on X after the announcement.

“In other words, @realDonaldTrump is going to use tariffs as a weapon to achieve economic and political outcomes which are in the best interest of America, fulfilling his America first policy.”