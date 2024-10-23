A Donald Trump-supporting hedge fund billionaire appeared to claim that Joe Biden’s administration made the world “a much, much more dangerous place” which in turn enabled Russia’s invasion of Georgia — which happened during the George W Bush administration in 2008.

Bill Ackman told CNBC the world was more dangerous because of “the perception — and the reality — of weakness in the executive branch.”

As host Joe Kernen replied, “Starting with Afghanistan,” Mr Ackman added: “Probably begins even before that. You can look at the acquisition of Georgia, the invasion of Georgia” before saying that the invasion happened during Barack Obama’s presidency and “Biden really played a role.”