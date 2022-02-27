Bill Barr launches blistering attack on Trump in new book

Former US attorney general Bill Barr has unleashed a volley of criticism at Donald Trump in his new book, saying the ex-president has “shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed” and that the Republican party should move on from him.

In One Damn Thing After Another, Mr Barr writes that his former boss could have won the 2020 election if he had “just exercised a modicum of self-restraint, moderating even a little of his pettiness”, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He also rejects Mr Trump’s so-called “Big Lie” that he was cheated out of election victory by fraud.

According to the Journal, Mr Barr writes: “The election was not ‘stolen’. Trump lost it.”

More follows ...