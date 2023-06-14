Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Republican Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy was educated by Twitter users after he slammed the White House Gift Shop for selling a commemorative coin memorialising the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on 37 counts in connection to his alleged mishandling of national security information.

Mr Cassidy recorded a video of himself talking to the camera, saying that the selling of the coin was “the outrage of the week”.

“Whatever you think about it, whatever party you are, you’ve gotta admit that it’s poor taste, that it’s capitalizing upon something without his permission,” he said in the footage posted on Monday. “Have a sense of decency, White House Gift Shop.”

“The White House Gift Shop should not be selling a commemorative coin marking Donald Trump’s indictment. This is totally outrageous,” Dr Cassidy tweeted.

Social media users were quick to tell Dr Cassidy that the White House Gift Shop has no connection to the actual White House. It’s unclear if the senator was aware that the White House Gift Shop is a private company selling White House-themed items, including coins. He didn’t mention the Biden administration in his video.

Mr Cassidy linked to the coin, which is not yet on sale, on the shop’s website. The company also sells another coin connected to Mr Trump’s previous indictment in New York state on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to hush money payments to women who claimed they had had affairs with him.

Twitter users added a message to Mr Cassidy’s tweet, noting that the shop isn’t linked to the White House and referenced an AP fact check from last year.

Mr Cassidy was just one of seven senators to vote to convict Mr Trump during his second impeachment trial following the January 6 insurrection.

“Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person,” the senator said after his vote. “I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty.”

After sharing his video about the White House Gift Shop, Twitter users were quick to note that it’s been a private shop since the 1940s.

“You’re on the internet. Maybe Google the White House Gift Shop, genius. It has no connection to the White House,” one Twitter user said.

“Trump stole classified documents and Bill is concerned about the WH gift shop selling a coin,” another added.

“In light of all the issues facing our nation, I think it’s an outrage that this is what you are outraged about! Do your job Senator, protect national security and stop worrying about the merchandise selection at a f****** gift shop!” a third said.

“It’s something that a sitting U.S. senator is unaware that the White House Gift Shop isn’t an official government gift shop, but rather a private enterprise. (Oh, and this isn’t the first time someone has made this mistake!” Martin Austermuhle of NPR tweeted.

“Um, they also sold a commemorative coin with Trump and Kim Jong Un on it,” Jennifer Bendery of HuffPost said.