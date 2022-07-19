Jump to content
Bill de Blasio pulls out of race for House seat, says he’s quitting electoral politics

Ex-NYC Mayor says it’s ‘time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve’

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 19 July 2022 19:55
Bill de Blasio

(Associated Press)

Bill de Blasio has dropped out of his bid for a New York House seat in the upcoming Democratic primaries.

“It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that,” the former New York CityMayor said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

“Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out.”

The Democrat had been vying to win the party’s nomination for the New York 10th district in a crowded primary field.

De Blasio announced he was running for the newly drawn congressional district in May after state courts stepped in to block the Democrats’ heavily gerrymandered map.

More than a dozen Democrats are in contention for the new seat, including Rep. Mondaire Jones, Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Assemblywoman Yuh-line Niou and former Trump impeachment prosecutor Dan Goldman.

The 10th district includes lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, including Mr de Blasio’s Park Slope neighbourhood.

A poll conducted by the Working Families Party in early July found Mr de Blasio trailing the field with just 3 per cent of likely voters indicating they would back him.

