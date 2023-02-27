Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An image appearing to show Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in drag in 1977 has surfaced as the state looks set to pass an anti-drag bill.

“As Tennessee moves forward to ban drag, enjoy a high school yearbook picture of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in drag (Franklin High yearbook 1977, page 165),” a Reddit user wrote in a post on the subreddit Political Humor, sharing a picture of what seems to be Mr Lee in a photo above the caption “Hard Luck Woman”.

The image was widely shared on social media with users arguing that Republicans are hypocrites on the issue, mentioning that more recent images also depict New York Republican Representative George Santos in drag.

Democrat Christopher Hale wrote on Twitter: “Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is set to sign a bill that bans and criminalizes drag across the Volunteer State. Under this law, Governor Lee himself would face prosecution and jail time for his decision to dress up as a ‘hard luck woman’ in high school. Nice legs though!”

The bill criminalizes the act of taking part in an “adult cabaret performance” or a drag show on public property, particularly in the presence of minors. The bill passed the Tennessee House of Representatives on 23 February.

Mr Lee is expected to sign the bill into law when it arrives at his desk.

An initial violation of the law would lead to a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 11 months and 29 days in prison in addition to a possible fine of as much as $2,500.

