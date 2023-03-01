Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Prosecution rests rebuttal case as jury prepares to visit scene of murders
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson reenacted shooting of Paul Murdaugh as part of rebuttal case at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro
Alex Murdaugh: Prosecutor points rifle at witness’s head to disprove defence’s timeline
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial have rested their case after a day of calling rebuttal witnesses to the stand.
It was another day of gruesome autopsy details, bullet trajectory analysis, and physical reenactments, as key witnesses returned to explain how they believe the defence’s theory for how the murders unfolded does not add up.
Earlier in the day there were heated scenes between lead defence attorney Dick Harpootlian and former-Murdaugh friend Ronnie Crosby as he felt he had been accused of testifying against his former law firm colleague because of the money Murdaugh stole.
Tomorrow, jurors will be taken on a field trip to the Moselle property to see the crime scene for themselves. At the property, jurors will tour the dog kennels and feed room where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot dead back on 7 June 2021.
The defence rested its case on Monday after calling 14 witnesses to try to convince jurors of Mr Murdaugh’s innocence.
Closing arguments will begin tomorrow at approximately 11am ET.
Timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest
Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courthouse for the murders of his wife and son.
Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested more than a year later in July 2022 and charged with their murders.
In the 20 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.
Here’s a timeline of the key moments in the case:
Key revelations from the Murdaugh murder trial as prosecution rests case
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
The now-disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.
Mr Murdaugh’s trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.
Now, in its sixth week, the defence is now wrapping up its case with the jury on track to begin deliberations later this week.
Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:
Voices: We knew the Alex Murdaugh case was complicated - but no one expected this
Murdaugh defence attorney shouts at his friend of 25 years during rebuttal case
Tensions erupted during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial on Tuesday morning when his defence attorney began shouting at his former friend of 25 years in the courtroom.
The disgraced legal dynasty heir’s attorney Dick Harpootlian lost his temper and grew increasingly fiery during his cross-examination of the state’s first rebuttal witness Ronnie Crosby.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Why do juries visit crime scenes like the Murdaugh estate?
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial will get to see for themselves the rural hunting estate where his wife and son were killed, following in the footsteps of other juries that have viewed crime scenes in cases that captured the nation’s attention.
Crime scene visits by juries are relatively rare but have occurred in a number of other high-profile prosecutions, including the 1995 murder trial of OJ Simpson and last year’s trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
Read on:
Murdaugh prosecutors rest case after pathologist stands by brutal account of murders
The prosecution has rested its case in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, after calling multiple rebuttal witnesses to the stand to dispute the defence’s expert witnesses and show jurors that the disgraced attorney continued to lie on the witness stand.
The forensic pathologist who carried out the autopsies on Alex Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul returned to the witness stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Tuesday where she pushed back against testimony from two defence witnesses who argued that Paul had been shot in the head at point blank range.
Dr Ellen Riemer stood by her conclusions about the victims’ brutal wounds – and told jurors that testimony from two expert witnesses for the defence was “wrong”.
Here what said in court today:
Murdaugh’s prosecutor holds rifle over witness’s head to prove defence is wrong
South Carolina’s top prosecutor pointed a shotgun at a witness’s head during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial in a dramatic attempt to disprove the defence’s “unscientific” theories about the murders of Maggie and Paul.
Dr Kenny Kinsey, an Orangeburg County sheriff’s deputy and crime scene expert, returned to the witness stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Tuesday afternoon as the prosecution wrapped up its case in the disgraced attorney’s double murder trial.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Judge Newman says that the jury will hear closing arguments tomorrow.
Jury deliberations might start as early as tomorrow, though that might possibly be delayed until Thursday morning, depending on the length of closing arguments.
The jury is brought back in and Judge Newman tells them that when they return in the morning they will be taken to visit the crime scene at Moselle.
He reminds them they cannot discuss the case when they visit nor ask any questions of anyone except him.
“It has been a year and a half or more since June 7, 2021, since the alleged crime occurred. Things have most likely changed. We’re in a different season of the year.”
Once the visit to Moselle is complete they will hear closing arguments and then Judge Newman will instruct them as to the law they should apply to the case.
They will then begin their deliberations.
The jury is dismissed for the day.