✕ Close Alex Murdaugh: Prosecutor points rifle at witness’s head to disprove defence’s timeline

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial have rested their case after a day of calling rebuttal witnesses to the stand.

It was another day of gruesome autopsy details, bullet trajectory analysis, and physical reenactments, as key witnesses returned to explain how they believe the defence’s theory for how the murders unfolded does not add up.

Earlier in the day there were heated scenes between lead defence attorney Dick Harpootlian and former-Murdaugh friend Ronnie Crosby as he felt he had been accused of testifying against his former law firm colleague because of the money Murdaugh stole.

Tomorrow, jurors will be taken on a field trip to the Moselle property to see the crime scene for themselves. At the property, jurors will tour the dog kennels and feed room where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot dead back on 7 June 2021.

The defence rested its case on Monday after calling 14 witnesses to try to convince jurors of Mr Murdaugh’s innocence.

Closing arguments will begin tomorrow at approximately 11am ET.