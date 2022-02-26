Bill Maher has called on Democrats to show “graciousness” towards Republicans who may be losing the faith with Donald Trump.

Citing polls that suggest Mr Trump’s hold on the Republican Party is waning, the Real Time with Bill Maher host said on Friday’s episode there were “signs that the Trump fever is starting to break”.

The 66-year-old comedian said Mr Trump no longer commanded nearly the same level of attention as he did a year ago, and attendance at his rallies was down.

“The question now is for Democrats, how are you going to handle that?” he asked.

“Trump’s bond with his supporters is hatred for people they think look down on them. Now that these supporters are wavering, let’s not nudge them back into Trump’s embrace by showing no graciousness.”

Being overly critical of the reformed MAGA supporters would “drive them right back into Trump’s arms”, he said.

“It took Trump voters a long time to make it all the way down the MAGA rabbit hole. To jump on them the second they poke their head out would ensure many more years of political winter.”

Mr Maher said poll numbers from October 2020 showed 54 per cent of Republicans said they were would choose Trump over the party, compared to 38 per cent who expressed greater loyalty to Trump.

Those figures had essentially flipped, as Mr Trump had become less visible after his defeat in the 2020 election and hia ban from social media for inciting violence.

Mr Trump is still the presumed frontrunner to the 2024 Republican nomination, and is the headline speaker at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday night.

To Republicans who no longer supported Mr Trump, Mr Maher said: “You've got taken by a salesman.

“It happens to all of us.”