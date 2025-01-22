Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Furious MAGA supporters have inundated the Episcopal Diocese of Washington’s social media after Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde stood up to Donald Trump at a National Prayer Service.

MAGA faithful have overwhelmed the church’s Facebook page by leaving over 100 negative reviews in the last 24 hours and angrily commenting on posts, which have been limited by admins.

On Tuesday, Budde called on Trump to “have mercy” for the “scared” LGBT+ children and immigrant families across the country when the president and his family attended the service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Trump hit back in an unhinged rant on Truth Social where he branded the bishop as a “nasty” and “Radical Left hard line Trump hater.”

His supporters have called for Budde to resign on the church’s Facebook page and branded the place of worship a “fake church.”

open image in gallery The president branded Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde as a ‘nasty’ and ‘Radical Left hard line Trump hater’ ( REUTERS )

“This church is a fake church,” one person wrote in a review. “Never have I heard a sermon that is so political. This church is one of example of cults — they use the name of God and Jesus Christ for other agendas. Beware of false prophets.”

“I don’t who this bishop thought they were. You don’t reprimand a sitting President of the United States,” another person vented. “She used a church service to vent her political views. She should be removed from the Diocese.”

“I find this Bishop a disgrace after the stunt she pulled in front of President Trump,” someone else posted. “You clearly don’t know the word of God by your teachings and should resign in disgrace!”

“This ‘church’ does not teach from the Bible, but instead spreads its own woke agenda,” charged another.

One supporter simply referred to the bishop as “BISHOP SATAN.”

open image in gallery Trump supporters left angry reviews on the church Facebook page ( Episcopal Diocese of Washington/Facebook )

open image in gallery People are calling for the bishop to resign ( Episcopal Diocese of Washington/Facebook )

But the page has also received positive comments countering the hateful reviews.

“Thank you for restoring some faith in Christian leadership,” someone wrote, while another said: “Thank you for standing up to a bully.”

“Just turn off the comments. MAGA is full of hate and only want to bring you down,” someone else said, while another added: “Warm, inclusive, doing the work of Christ in the World.”

The Independent has contacted the Episcopal Diocese of Washington for comment.

The church yesterday shared a letter from Episcopal leaders on the new administration’s immigration executive orders.

open image in gallery There were over 100 angry reviews left in the last 24 hours ( Episcopal Diocese of Washington/Facebook )

open image in gallery A person accuses the church of being ‘pure evil’ ( Episcopal Diocese of Washington/Facebook )

Hours before Budde’s service, Trump signed a slew of executive orders, many of which included hard-line immigration policies — such as ending birthright citizenship — while another denied the existence of transgender, nonbinary and intersex people throughout the government.

“Even as we gave thanks for a peaceful transfer of power, we learned from news reports that the new presidential administration has issued a series of executive orders that are a harbinger of President Trump’s pledge to deport undocumented immigrants at a historic scale, restrict asylum, and direct other immigration actions,” the church leaders responded in the letter.

“We read this news with concern and urge our new president and congressional leaders to exercise mercy and compassion, especially toward law-abiding, long-term members of our congregations and communities; parents and children who are under threat of separation in the name of immigration enforcement; and women and children who are vulnerable to abuse in detention and who fear reporting abuse to law enforcement,” it added.

Budde said at the service, addressing Trump: “There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families — some who fear for their lives.”

She added: “I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear their parents will be taken away, and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here.”

Trump did not immediately respond to Budde’s comment in anger. During the service, he merely looked on awkwardly.