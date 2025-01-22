Independent TV
Bishop Mariann Budde breaks silence after challenging Donald Trump during prayer service
Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde has broken her silence after pleading with Donald Trump to show Christian mercy to immigrants and members of the LGBT+ community.
Bishop Budde said she wanted to remind everyone of the people “who are frightened in our country” in an interview with CNN on Tuesday evening (21 January).
She said: “They are our fellow human beings who have been portrayed in the harshest of lights.
“I wanted to counter as gently as I could with a reminder of their humanity and place in our wider community
“I wanted to say there is room for mercy and a broader compassion.”
