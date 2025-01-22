Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde has broken her silence after pleading with Donald Trump to show Christian mercy to immigrants and members of the LGBT+ community.

Bishop Budde said she wanted to remind everyone of the people “who are frightened in our country” in an interview with CNN on Tuesday evening (21 January).

She said: “They are our fellow human beings who have been portrayed in the harshest of lights.

“I wanted to counter as gently as I could with a reminder of their humanity and place in our wider community

“I wanted to say there is room for mercy and a broader compassion.”