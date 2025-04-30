Blind activist and broadcaster Lucy Edwards has revealed why she will have IVF to remove the gene which led to her losing her eyesight as a teenager, citing one "question mark" which would surround the pregnancy if she conceived naturally.

Edwards has the rare genetic condition known as incontinentiapigmenti - the same condition which saw her grandmother miscarry nine baby boys.

She told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday: "I don't want to put my body through what my grandmother went through.

"If I don't have to, I don't want to go through that. With today's technology, it's amazing."