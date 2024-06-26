Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Grand Junction attorney and father of five Jeff Hurd sailed to Republican primary victory on Tuesday in the Colorado district that's been front and center for years thanks to the antics of its incumbent, Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Hurd, 44, told The Independent in the hours before polls closed in the state's third congressional district that "most rural Coloradans were ready to move on" from the "kind of politics that's really loud and in your face and aggressive."

He posted Tuesday night on social media – after a campaign that refrained from mudslinging – "A gigantic thank you to you, CO-03, for your vote today. On to the general election in November, where a brighter future for Colorado families will be on the ballet."

Hurd will go on to face Aspen Democrat Adam Frisch – who nearly unseated Boebert in the 2022 race – in the general election in November.

The Associated Press called the CD3 Republican primary when Hurd had 42 percent of the vote. He was trailed by former state representative and steadfast Trump supporter Ron Hanks, who had 28 percent.

Hanks thanked supporters gathered Tuesday night at a Grand Junction brewery with "humble gratitude for all of your calls – it's hard work."

Jeff Hurd won the Republican primary in Lauren Boebert’s old district ( Jeff Hurd / Getty )

Calling it "really unsavory to be in this political realm," he added: "There was no ego in this for me. It was a mission. I got marching orders to be a part of it."

Frisch, meanwhile, posted on Tuesday after the uncontested Democratic primary that he was "honored to officially be the Democratic nominee."

He thanked supporters, adding: "I would also like to personally congratulate Jeff Hurd. My hat always goes off to anyone who is willing to stand up to represent their country and community. It's unfortunate, however, that both political parties often cater to the extremes and prioritize party loyalty over the best interests of the country."

Hanks – a grassroots MAGA candidate who rails against "establishment" Republicans and complained about GOP-affiliated PACs funding ads against him – also lamented the state of the country and the party.

"This party has basically made itself irredeemable," he told The Independent. "This party should fall. This party should collapse."

CD3 incumbent Boebert, meanwhile, triumphed over a crowded field of local candidates in the Republican CD4 primary -- after abandoning her re-election campaign at the end of last year for a shot at the more conservative district in the east of the state.