Polls have closed in Colorado, where Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert is attempting to win re-election in the GOP state primary, despite her switch to a new congressional district, a scandal-hit campaign and accusations of carpet-bagging.

As voting entered its final hours on Tuesday, the controversial congresswoman’s campaign manager exclusively told The Independent that fewer ballots were cast than expected.

“We’ll see how results unfold tonight but no matter the final tally, we’re proud of our effort and grateful for so many voters who have offered their prayers and support for the Congresswoman,” said Drew Sexton.

State law in Colorado automatically triggers a recount if the margin of victory is less than 0.5 percent of the total vote.

Boebert, who first planted her MAGA flag in the House of Representatives in 2020, has amassed conservative clout with her attention-seeking antics on Capitol Hill but faced more than her fair share of public embarrassments and setbacks during her campaign.

It is the GOP firebrand’s first election since the Beetlejuice scandal when she was asked to leave a performance of the musical in Denver after she loudly sang along, vaped, and got intimate with her date.