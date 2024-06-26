Lauren Boebert primary: Polls close as MAGA republican braces for results after scandal and district switch
As voting entered its final hours on Tuesday, the controversial congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s campaign manager exclusively told The Independent that fewer ballots were cast than expected
Polls have closed in Colorado, where Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert is attempting to win re-election in the GOP state primary, despite her switch to a new congressional district, a scandal-hit campaign and accusations of carpet-bagging.
As voting entered its final hours on Tuesday, the controversial congresswoman’s campaign manager exclusively told The Independent that fewer ballots were cast than expected.
“We’ll see how results unfold tonight but no matter the final tally, we’re proud of our effort and grateful for so many voters who have offered their prayers and support for the Congresswoman,” said Drew Sexton.
State law in Colorado automatically triggers a recount if the margin of victory is less than 0.5 percent of the total vote.
Boebert, who first planted her MAGA flag in the House of Representatives in 2020, has amassed conservative clout with her attention-seeking antics on Capitol Hill but faced more than her fair share of public embarrassments and setbacks during her campaign.
It is the GOP firebrand’s first election since the Beetlejuice scandal when she was asked to leave a performance of the musical in Denver after she loudly sang along, vaped, and got intimate with her date.
Polls closed in Colorado primaries
Polls have now closed in the Colorado primaries, including the Republican race which sees Lauren Boebert fighting to claim the GOP nomination.
Her main rival in the race, Deborah Flora, seemed confident that the primary was a “two woman race completely” despite previous polls putting Boebert substantially in the lead.
Democratic and Republican campaigns staying in same hotel ‘being respectful’
A manager of the Ascent hotel, which is hosting the campaigns of Democrat Ike McCorkle and Republican Deborah Flora, said there was a pleasant lack of animosity between the two sides, and no “partisan bickering.”
Speaking to The Independent, Eda DiPasquale said: "This is great. This is what it's supposed to look like. We have both the Republicans and Democrats here.
“Everyone's being respectful."
McCorkle’s campaign is occupying the first floor of the hotel, while Flora’s is on the second.
McCorkle ‘feeling good’ about Democratic primary win
Ahead of polls closing in the Colorado Democratic primary, Ike McCorkle told The Independent : “I’m feeling good, I had a good opportunity to go out and talk to consituencies that the Democratic Party hasn’t necessarily been talking to in recent years.”
Asked about his feelings about another win in November, he replied: “Same answer.”
“I’m not going to Washington to serve any party. I’m going to serve the voters of my district, and the Constitution,” he said.
McCorkle described Joe Biden as “the most successful president in modern history,” adding: “I think he’s done well, especially given unprecedented circumstances.”
Lauren Boebert ran her gun themed restaurant for years. The new district she hopes to win has a ‘Shooters’ too
A gun-themed restaurant helped Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert to fame. At the unrelated Shooters in the new district she hopes to win – where she’s running as a carpetbagger – there hasn’t been the same level of Boebert talk or tourism ... yet.
Sheila Flynn reports from Byers in the 4th congressional district. Read more here:
What time do polls close in Colorado?
Polls in the Colorado primaries, both Democratic and Republican, are set to close at 7pm local time (MDT).
State governor Jared Polis previously urged voters to turn out, writing in a statement: “Voting is the bedrock of democracy.
“No matter who you are voting for it is important to make your voice heard, and I encourage all Coloradans, no matter their party affiliation, to return their ballot at an official Dropbox or vote at their polling place.
“Colorado has the best election system in the country and Coloradans can be confident knowing our vote counts.”
Democrats predict Colorado flip to ‘total blue'
A Democratic operative in the district told The Indpendent that the GOP chaos ahead of Tuesday’s primary was “the first opportunity to flip Colorado totally blue”.
“I think that’s the that’s the reality. I mean, [Lauren Boebert] is deeply unpopular, even in this district, and the Republican Party’s kind of in national civil war,” they said. “They’re bashing each other.”
They continued: "I think that there are a certain crowd who feel like it might be easier to defeat an incumbent Democrat who's been in one term than it would be the primary Lauren Boebert out of the seat.
“So they may make that calculation. I mean, there's a large faction calling for the Republican state chair to step down because they know that extremism is turning voters off."
Fewer ballots cast than expected in congresswoman's race, campaign says
Lauren Boebert's campaign manager exclusively told The Independent on Tuesday as primary voting entered its final hours that fewer ballots were cast than expected but that they were making a final push for the Trump-aligned congresswoman.
“Hard to know exactly how things look turnout wise since so many ballots are being processed and we don’t have an exact breakdown of if they are GOP or DEM ballots but it appears as though we’ll be less than 125K ballots which is a little less than we expected,” Drew Sexton said.
“Unaffiliated percent is in line with our expectations. We’ve got volunteers still making a final push of GOTV calls to get their ballots in before 7pm.
“We’ll see how results unfold tonight but no matter the final tally, we’re proud of our effort and grateful for so many voters who have offered their prayers and support for the Congresswoman.”
