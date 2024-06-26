Lauren Boebert has won the Republican nomination for US House in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

The controversial congresswoman easily secured a win in the state on Tuesday 25 June, despite switching to a new congressional district and a scandal-hit campaign.

Arriving for her victory party, Ms Boebert made her loyalty to Donald Trump well known, wearing a pair of reflective gold sneakers sold by the former president and a white “Make America Great Again” hat as she delivered a speech.

She declared “America will rise again” and vowed to keep fighting on behalf of the people of Colorado.