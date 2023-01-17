Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Representatives Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly feuded in the restroom during the protracted speaker vote earlier this month.

The Republican congresswomen were on opposite ends of the GOP fight over the speakership. Ms Greene steadfastly supported Kevin McCarthy, who ultimately won the gavel, while Ms Boebert opposed him.

Multiple sources told The Daily Beast that on 3 January, the first day of the new Congress, Ms Greene and Ms Boebert engaged in a screaming match in the ladies’ bathroom in the Speaker’s lobby.

“Greene questioned Boebert’s loyalty to McCarthy, and after a few words were exchanged, Boebert stormed,” one source said.

Another source said that Ms Greene criticised Ms Boebert for taking money from Mr McCarthy then voting against him.

“You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for speaker, Lauren?” the Georgia Republican reportedly said. Ms Greene was reportedly in a stall and upon coming out, confronted Ms Boebert about taking Mr McCarthy’s money, but Ms Boebert was not aware Ms Greene was in the restroom.

“That’s when Lauren said, ‘Don’t be ugly,’” the first source said, before she “ran out like a little schoolgirl.”

Ms Boebert reportedly only told The Daily Beast, “See you later. Bye,” when asked about the exchange.

Ms Boebert joined a coterie of right-wing members of the House Republican Conference who opposed Mr McCarthy’s bid to lead the House of Representatives. Representatives Andy Biggs of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia and Matt Gaetz of Florida also opposed Mr McCarthy for various reasons before ultimately relenting and allowing Mr McCarthy to assume the speaker role during a round of late-night voting.

The tension between the two Republican lawmakers has been boiling over for some time, as the two are on opposing sides about Ukraine, with Ms Boebert supporting sending financial assistance to Ukraine in its war against Vladimir Putin, with Ms Greene opposing it.