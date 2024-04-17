✕ Close Boeing defends aircraft safety before US Senate hearing

A Boeing whistleblower is set to testify before Congress on Wednesday after claiming one of their models, the 787 Dreamliner, is unsafe to operate.

Sam Salehpour, a quality engineer for the company, told NBC News on Tuesday evening the aircraft could “drop to the ground” in midair if safety concerns aren’t addressed. Meanwhile, Boeing claims the model is safe to fly.

The US Senate will host two hearings today related to Boeing safety concerns. The first hearing, held by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee will feature testimony from aviation safety experts. Mr Salehpour will speak at the second hearing of the day, held by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is not expected to appear.

These hearings follow a string of safety incidents with Boeing planes in recent months.

Most notably, a door plug fell off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft at an altitude of 16,000 feet in January. While no one was hurt, passengers lost several belongings and were left terrified.