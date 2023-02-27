Pro-Trump former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro will speak at CPAC this week

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is set to join Donald Trump by giving a speech at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

The right-wing politician, who has been in Florida for the past two months, is facing investigations in his home country after his supporter rioted following his election defeat.

Mr Trump endorsed Mr Bolsonaro’s attempt to remain in power in Brazil, only for him to be defeated by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Leftist leader Lula’s government want Mr Bolsonaro to return to the county by the end of March to appear before Brazilian courts.

The attack on institutions in the Brazilian capital on 8 January has drawn comparisons to the insurrection by Mr Trump’s supporters at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Mr Bolsonaro, 67, is scheduled to appear at CPAC, which begins on Wednesday in suburban Washington DC, on Saturday. His son, Eduardo, who is a congressman in Brazil, is also set to speak at CPAC on Saturday.

Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro in Florida in 2020 (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Trump, who has already announced his 2024 run for the Republican presidential nomination, is set to give the main speech on Saturday.

Many call him the “Donald Trump” of South America. Here at #CPAC, we call him a friend. Join @jairbolsonaro March 1-4 in Washington DC 🇺🇸🇧🇷



TICKETS: ⤵️https://t.co/Oq0BDFyxG6 pic.twitter.com/gwmZNkTPEI — CPAC (@CPAC) February 17, 2023

“Many call him the ‘Donald Trump’ of South America,” CPAC said of Mr Bolsonaro on Twitter on 17 February.

“Here at #CPAC, we call him a friend.”

Mr Bolsonaro entered the US on a diplomatic passport in December before applying for a six-month tourist visa, according to Bloomberg.