Brett Kavanaugh snuck out the back of a restaurant in Washington DC to avoid abortion rights protesters who had received a tip that he was eating there.

The demonstrators were told that the Supreme Court justice was eating at Morton’s restaurant in the capital’s downtown area.

They showed up in front of the restaurant and the organisers later tweeted that Mr Kavanaugh left through the back of the building, Politico reported.

Mr Kavanaugh didn’t see or hear the protesters and finished his meal, but didn’t stay for dessert, according to the outlet.

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant,” the restaurant told Politico in a statement.

“Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner,” the eatery added. “There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

The group Shutdown DC says on its website that it’s an organisation that “uses strategic direct action to advance justice and hold officials accountable. We’re a growing movement working together and showing up for each other to preserve the pillars of democracy and fight for a better future”.

“While the bada***s @OurRightsDC and his own neighbors are gathered outside Kavanaugh’s home, the justice seems to have snuck out for a swanky DC dinner. We got a tip from someone who spotted him around 7:40 DM us if you want to join him…we’re sure he can pull up a seat!” the group tweeted at 7.48pm on Wednesday 6 July.

Organiser Melissa Byrne tweeted at 8.23pm, “Folks should call Mortons ... and tell them it’s gross they welcomed Brett Kavanaugh as a diner tonight. Men who take away women’s rights should be shunned”.

“We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail. Morton’s should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women,” Shutdown DC added at 8.53pm.

“I wish every Supreme Court Justice a very f**k you, leave through the kitchen. I hope you paid for and didn’t get dessert,” one protester tweeted.

“No rights for us, no peace for you. Get f**ked @mortons,” Shutdown DC tweeted on Friday.

Justice Kavanaugh was part of the conservative majority that overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling – ending the constitutional right to an abortion in the US, a decision that prompted widespread protest when it was handed down on 24 June.

Early last month, a 26-year-old man was arrested outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland after he called authorities saying that he was planning to kill the justice as well as himself. He was reportedly upset at the leaked draft opinion preceding the overturning of Roe and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.