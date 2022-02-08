Fox host Brian Kilmeade hits out at Trump’s ‘outright lie’ that election was stolen

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade is done indulging former president Donald Trump’s false complaints about the 2020 election.

On Monday, the Fox and Friends co-host told a caller on his daily radio programme that Mr Trump’s speech at a recent Arizona political rally was considered “the worst speech [he] ever gave” by two of the former president’s friends.

Voters, Kilmeade said, aren’t interested in hearing about what Mr Trump believes happened in 2020 because “there is so much to talk about that matters … right now”.

“Nobody cares about your topics,” he said.

“What’s happening in the Ukraine, how China is just forgetting about phase one, how they’re beginning to militarize everything around them, about to take Taiwan back. What’s happening here in this country… that’s what people wanna talk about. It’s not hard stuff,” Kilmeade continued.

He added that “nobody cares” about the 2020 election, which Mr Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

“Everything that he said and the challenges that he made should’ve been done before the election. And they did a recount in Arizona, and the recount showed no difference almost, and he came out and said it showed that they won Arizona,” he said. “That’s an outright lie, and please stop wasting our time with that”.