Bill Richardson, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, said he has discussed Brittney Griner’s release with top Russian officials.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union this weekend, Mr Richardson said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the WNBA star and Paul Whelan, a former Marine also detained in Russia, could possibly be released by the end of the year. Mr Richardson’s talks with Russian officials are separate from the US government’s efforts to free Ms Griner.

“I think it’s going to be a two-for-two,” Mr Richardson said, adding that the officials in question are close to Vladimir Putin.

“I hate making predictions, but yes,” he added when asked if his efforts could yield results by the end of the year.

Mr Richardson said he recently travelled to Russia to conduct the talks, as he continues to work in hostage negotiations with his private foundation. He has been part of release negotiations for high-profile detainees, including former US Marine Trevor Reed and American journalist Danny Fenster.

“I’m going to continue these efforts,” Mr Richardson said, highlighting the many other Americans held in Russia.

Ms Griner was taken into custody by Russian officials in February after airport security found vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage. She was convicted in a Russian court on smuggling and drug possession charges and was sentenced on 4 August to nine years in prison.

On Thursday, Ms Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, appeared on CBS Mornings and said that her spouse was demoralised and afraid that she would be forgotten as she waits to appeal the sentence.

Cherelle Griner said that her wife was at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” and was afraid she would be forgotten by the US and the public.

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a Russian court room (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia, or just completely used to the point of her detriment,” she told the show.

Last month, President Joe Biden met relatives of the WNBA star and Mr Whelan at the White House. Cherelle Griner said the president is “doing what he can, but there’s another party in this situation.”

US officials have voiced concern that Ms Griner may be part of a Russian scheme fueled by political motivations to leverage power in international negotiations or for use in prisoner exchanges.