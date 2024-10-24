Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Bruce Springsteen described Donald Trump as “an American tyrant,” as he took to the stage in Atlanta, Georgia, at a rally in support of Kamala Harris.

The Boss threw his support behind the vice president and her running mate, and said her Republican rival “does not understand this country, or what it means to be deeply American.”

Harris was joined by a host of famous faces at the rally on Thursday, including acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee, and Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson.

After serenading crowds with an acoustic rendition of his song “The Promised Land,” Springsteen paused to address the crowd briefly.

“My name is Bruce Springsteen and I am here today to support Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president and vice president of the United States, and to oppose Donald Trump and JD Vance,” he said, to cheers.

“Now, here’s why: I want a president who reveres the Constitution, who does not threaten, but wants to protect and guide our great democracy, who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power, who will fight for a woman’s right to choose, and who wants to create a middle class economy that will serve all our citizens.”

The Boss said he wanted the US to have a president who ‘reveres the Constitution’ and ‘believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power’ ( REUTERS )

He continued: “There is only one candidate in this election who holds those principles dear.

“Kamala Harris is running to be the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant.

“He does not understand this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American, and that’s why on November 5, I’m casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim waltz. I urge all of you who believe in the American way to join me, thank you.”

Acclaimed filmmakers Spike Lee and Samuel L Jackson also addressed the crowd – although Lee nearly lost his hat while walking on stage ( AP )

Springsteen then launched into another song, “Land of Hope and Dreams” before finishing with “Dancing in the Dark.”

Harris has received endorsements from several other music icons, including Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift.

On Friday she is due to be joined on the campaign trail by multi-Grammy Award winning singer Beyonce.