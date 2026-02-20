MAGA congressman’s ex-wife says he used to speak with a strong Jamaican accent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds used to speak with a strong Jamaican accent that he has long since dropped, his ex-wife has alleged.

Donalds, 47 – a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump who is running to be the Sunshine State’s next governor in place of the term-limited incumbent Ron DeSantis – was born in Brooklyn, New York, but is of Jamaican and Panamanian heritage.

He has previously celebrated his Caribbean ancestry by likening himself to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, another Jamaican-American, but does not currently carry any trace of an accent when speaking.

According to Bisa Hall, Donald's wife from 1999 to 2002, that was not always the case.

“He absolutely did have a Jamaican accent when we first met; it was gone within a few days,” she told The Daily Mail.

open image in gallery Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds addressing CPAC last year ( AFP/Getty )

“He said that he used the fake accent because he wanted to stand out; there were a lot of guys at our university from New York, but very few from Jamaica.”

The details of Donalds’ past entered the spotlight this week after his second wife, Erika Donalds, posted a Valentine’s Day message on Instagram in which she inadvertently revealed they had begun dating while the future congressman was still married to Hall.

“Remembering the spot where Byron Donalds asked for my number in the Oglesby Student Union at Florida State University in the fall of 1999,” she wrote.

“Our first ‘date’ came a few months later – on Valentine’s Day 2000. Thanks, babe, for making all 27 of our Valentine’s Days together so special.”

Hall told the Mail she was “hurt” when Donalds announced he was leaving her for Erika, who was expecting a baby at the time.

open image in gallery Rep. Donald's wife Erika accidentally revealed an embarrassing detail about their marriage on Valentine’s Day ( AFP/Getty )

“We were absolutely married (in a legal sense) when he began dating Erika; we did not live together at the time or at all during our marriage,” she said.

“I wasn’t hurt when they started dating. I’ve met her (though I wasn’t a fan of hers); it’s not her fault that he wasn’t honest with her about his marital status.

“I was hurt that we had to divorce because she was pregnant; particularly since he wouldn’t give me the divorce when I asked for it (which I did several times).”

Hall also said that she and Donalds did not actually live together during their marriage and that he still owes her $250 from their divorce.

“He was supposed to pay me back for his half,” she said. “It’s not that I need or want the money; I think it just shows me what kind of person he is.”

open image in gallery Rep. Donalds with President Donald Trump, whom he has long supported ( Getty )

The Independent has reached out to Rep. Donalds’ office for comment.

In a statement to the Mail, Donalds expressed regret over the handling of his first marriage and said, “My former wife and I were married young, and although we were separated, I wish I had handled that chapter differently.

“What I know with certainty is that the greatest decision I ever made was marrying Erika Donalds – I am profoundly grateful for the life we’ve built together.”

One of Donalds’ Republican rivals in the gubernatorial primary, James Fishback, has already attempted to make hay over the controversy, telling the Mail: “As governor, I will reform Florida’s divorce laws so that a spouse who cheats faces serious financial consequences.

“I will not tolerate adultery or the damage it inflicts on families and children. I also feel deep sympathy for Byron’s first wife, Bisa Hall, who had to endure this betrayal. Erika’s post this Valentine’s Day was clear: she and Byron got together while he was still married to Bisa Hall.”

Fishback has previously come under attack for referring to Donalds as “By’rone” in racially-charged social media posts, including one last month in which he claimed his opponent was seeking to turn Florida into a “ghetto.”