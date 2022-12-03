Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

Indiana AG Todd Rokita unlawfully breached confidentially laws by discussing his investigation into the provider who cared for a 10-year-old rape survivor

Alex Woodward
New York
Saturday 03 December 2022 00:31
Biden suggests Congress does not have enough votes to codify Roe v Wade

A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.

Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.

But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative action with the state’s medical licensing board this week, a move intended to punish Dr Bernard.

The move effectively changed venues for Dr Bernard’s complaint.

“Due to the recent referral of the investigations to the Medial Licensing Board by the Attorney General, however, the Court no longer has jurisdiction to make any factual findings over these ultimate questions, even for the purposes of a preliminary order,” according to the filing.

Recommended

Dr Bernard’s lawsuit alleged Mr Rokita relied on spurious and frivolous consumer complaints as the basis for his subpoenas for medical records of abortion patients.

He is accused of making false and misleading statements about Dr Bernard and the case of a 10-year-old girl from Ohio. The girl’s alleged attacker has been arrested and reportedly confessed to raping her.

On 30 November, Mr Rokita announced that his office filed an administrative action against Dr Bernard before the state licensing board, claiming that she “violated federal and Indiana law related to patient privacy and the reporting of child abuse,” echoing baseless accusations that she failed to notify law enforcement about her patient’s case.

His office accused the doctor of violating state medical reporting laws. These accusations came despite documents and testimony from Dr Bernard -- and others -- showing that the girl’s case had already been reported to Ohio authorities before she received care in Indiana. Dr Bernard and another physician, Dr Amy Caldwell, as well as their patients, have filed the suit to block his office from allegedly infringing patient-doctor confidentiality.

After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on 24 June, officials in Ohio enacted an anti-abortion law prohibiting abortion at the detection of a so-called “heartbeat” at roughly six weeks of pregnancy. This law forced the victim to seek legal care in neighbouring Indiana.

Recommended

In an emailed statement on Friday, Dr Bernard’s attorney Kathleen DeLaney said the ruling confirms that there was “no basis” for the investigation into the case and Dr Bernard’s partner Dr Amy Caldwell.

“Last week, my client and other witnesses gave critical and favorable testimony, after which Mr Rokita suddenly moved the case to a new forum, taking it out of the hands of Judge Welch,” she said. “We are confident in the record and testimony that we have already developed and look forward to presenting Dr Bernard’s evidence to the Medical Licensing Board.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in