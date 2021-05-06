Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympian and Kardashian family reality TV star, told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday that she is “all for the wall,” carrying on former president Trump’s goal of building a wall across the US-Mexico border.

“I am all for the wall,” she said during a Wednesday-night interview, her first since launching a bid to defeat California Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in an upcoming recall election. “We can’t have a state, we can’t have a country, without a secure wall.”

She also said she would do her “absolute best” to end California’s status as a sanctuary state that avoids working with federal immigration agents, though she said the US immigration system needs to “modernize” and allow more people to come to the state.