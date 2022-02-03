Capitol’s Cannon Building and nearby DC streets evacuated over security alarm
Situation underscored tense security atmosphere at Capitol since January 6
The Cannon House Office building, one of three buildings on the US Capitol complex where members of the US House have offices and space for staff, was evacuated on Thursday.
US Capitol Police conducted the evacuation and later said in a statement that a security alarm was triggered by construction in the building. Nearby streets were cordoned off as well.
“At this time we believe construction work accidentally set off an alarm. After the alarm went off, the USCP evacuated the Cannon Building and closed off nearby streets to ensure everyone’s safety,” said the agency.
Thursday’s evacuation over an alarm triggered by workers reveals just how tight the security situation is at the US Capitol more than a year after rioters stormed the complex and attempted to force lawmakers to overturn Donald Trump’s election defeat.
More follows...
