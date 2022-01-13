Capitol police arrest armed woman outside of Congress

US Capitol Police arrested a woman on Wednesday who parked in front of the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters and had multiple guns in her car.

Police arrested Kery Lynn McAttee, who told police that she had driven her 2001 Chevrolet Silverado from Michigan and parked it in the “No Parking” zone in front of the headquarters because she wanted to talk about information she had about the January 6 Capitol Riot last year.

During that time, police said on Thursday, an agent found a gun case and the butt of a long gun. Ms McAttee said that she had firearms in the vehicle.

Capitol Police said there is no evidence that Ms McAttee came to the Capitol to do anything but speak to officers. Police found an unloaded Remington Nylon 66 .22 caliber rifle, an unloaded Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber muzzle loader, a loaded Mossberg .410 caliber shotgun and a Gamo pellet gun. Police also found ammunition in the car as well.

Police charged Ms McAttee with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession on unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession and transportation of a semi-automatic rifle and two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm misdemeanor.

The arrest comes a week after the one-year anniversary on the assault on the US Capitol.