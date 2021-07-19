Republicans name Jim Jordan among GOP members for Capitol riot committee, reports say
Eric Garcia
Monday 19 July 2021 23:45 comments
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly selected Reps Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas for the select committee to investigate the January 6 riot at the Capitol, Politico reports.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies