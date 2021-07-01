Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has told the first-term members of his caucus not to accept any bipartisan Capitol riot commission assignments from Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi or risk losing any assignments provided by GOP leadership.

During a meeting behind closed doors on Wednesday, the minority leader said that if they accept an appointment to the 6 January select committee from the speaker, they should expect to receive all their committee assignments from her, Punchbowl News reported.

Mr McCarthy made clear that Republicans get their committee assignments from Republicans – not from Democrats – or there would be consequences.

The only two Republicans who Ms Pelosi seem to be considering appointing to the select committee that will investigate the January insurrection are Illinois Rep Adam Kinzinger, and Wyoming Rep Liz Cheney, the only Republicans in the House who voted to create the committee.

While both of them may be out of Congress by 2023 after the 2022 midterms, Mr McCarthy could take action to remove their current committee assignments, but that seems unlikely, Punchbowl News writes.

But the threat from Mr McCarthy reveals his scepticism of Ms Pelosi’s idea to appoint a Republican lawmaker to the panel investigating the Capitol riot.

The House passed the measure to create the select committee on a near-party line vote on Wednesday. The committee will have eight members appointed by Democrats and four appointed by Republicans, subpoena power, and no deadline to determine its findings.

“We have the duty, to the constitution and the country, to find the truth of the January 6th insurrection and to ensure that such an assault on our Democracy cannot happen again,” Ms Pelosi wrote in a letter to other members.

But Ms Pelosi doesn’t trust the Republicans and is ready to veto the appointment of any GOP member. She’s also considering not allowing any Republican who voted against the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory to serve on the committee, The Guardian reports.

Mr McCarthy could be deposed by the committee because of his phone conversation during the riot with then-President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump and Mr McCarthy engaged in a heated exchange as the minority leader called and asked Mr Trump to intervene to get his supporters to end their attack on the Capitol, according to CNN.

When Mr Trump told the GOP leader that he believed the rioters were members of Antifa, Mr McCarthy told him that they were his supporters.

“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Mr Trump responded, according to lawmakers Mr McCarthy later spoke to.

The California congressman told the then-president that members of the MAGA mob were trying to break into his office, and asked Mr Trump: “Who the f*** do you think you’re talking to?”

One of the leading contenders to head the commission is the Democratic chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Mississippi Rep Bennie Thompson.

He negotiated the framework of the abandoned 9/11-style commission into the Capitol riot and has the support of the House majority whip, Democratic South Carolina Rep Jim Clyburn.