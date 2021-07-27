Trump Jr attacks capitol riot hearing as Newsmax host slam testifying officers

Donald Trump Jr attacked the Capitol riot hearing in front of the select committee investigating the insurrection on 6 January, while one of the most popular hosts on Newsmax blasted the testifying officers who others have hailed as heroes for their brave actions on that day.

Both Republican Adam Kinzinger and Democrat Adam Schiff became emotional when it was their turn to speak during the hearing. Mr Schiff joked that it “must be an ‘Adam’ thing today”.

Donald Trump Jr blasted the hearing, tweeting: “It’s really fun watching Democrat (sic) be supportive of the police for the first time in … EVER! The only thing that makes it better is watching Adam ‘full of Schiff’ Schiff pretend to cry.”

Republicans have been trying to use supporting the police as a rallying cry for their base as some Democrats have been critical of police violence, particularly towards African Americans.

But the pro-Trump mob was anything but supportive of the police on 6 January.

Officer Harry Dunn, a Black man, told the panel of lawmakers about the torrent of racist abuse he faced on 6 January after telling the mob that he voted for Joe Biden after they claimed that no one had voted for the Democratic candidate.

After telling members of the pro-Trump mob to leave the Capitol, Mr Dunn testified that they said: “No man, this is our house. President Trump invited us here. We’re here to stop the steal. Joe Biden is not the president. Nobody voted for Joe Biden.”

“I do my best to keep politics out of my job,” Mr Dunn told the panel.

“But in this circumstance, I responded, ‘Well, I voted for Joe Biden. Does my vote not count? Am I nobody?’”

“That prompted a torrent of racial epithets,” he said. Mr Dunn testified that a woman in a pink MAGA t-shirt yelled: “You hear that guys, this n***** voted for Joe Biden.”

He said about 20 people then yelled: “Boo f***ing n*****!”

Mr Biden beat Mr Trump in the popular vote in the 2020 election by over seven million votes.

One of the most popular hosts at the pro-Trump TV channel Newsmax, Greg Kelly, tweeted during the hearing that “none of these cops can be trusted with weapons. Resign”.

The four officers who spoke about the riot were hailed as heroes by the Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the panel.

Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were appointed by Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi after Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled all his nominees from the panel when Ms Pelosi rejected two of them from serving.

Officer Daniel Hodges, who is white, described how rioters tried to recruit him to their side while hurling racist abuse at his colleagues of colour.

“Put Hodges on ‘desk duty’ right away. He’s not equipped to be a cop,” Mr Kelly tweeted during the hearing.

Officer Michael Fanone described the GOP lawmakers who have tried to downplay the riot as “disgraceful”.

“Fanone is wrapped too tight. Should turn in his gun and badge. He’s got a chip on his shoulder the size of Baltimore,” Mr Kelly wrote. “Is it possible FANONE was mistaken for ANTIFA? He often, for media appearances, has worn all black but no insignia, police patches, rank etc,” he added.

Mr Fanone was wearing his uniform during the hearing.

“In retrospect now, thinking about those events, the things that were said, it’s disgraceful members of our government, I believe were responsible for inciting that behaviour and then continue to propagate those statements, things like this was 1776, or that police officers who fought, risked their lives and some who gave theirs, were redcoats,” he said.

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert had tweeted “Today is 1776” while the rioters were attacking police officers.

“To me, those individuals are representative of the worst that America has to offer,” Mr Fanone told the committee.