Capitol riot hearing – live: Kinzinger cries and Raskin calls mob ‘fascist’ as police say Trump ‘egged’ it on
The 6 January Select Committee is holding its first hearing
After months of buildup, today sees the first public hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. The bipartisan panel will be hearing from four law enforcement officers – two from the US Capitol Police and two from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, all of whom will be testifying “in their personal capacities” about “the law enforcement experience” that day.
The panel is going ahead with its work despite the refusal of Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to nominate a slate of representatives for his party’s allotted seats after Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his initial nominees, hardliners Jim Banks and Jim Jordan. At a press conference this morning, Mr McCarthy and other Republicans have dismissed the committee as a “sham” and complained that Ms Pelosi is using it to push a narrative of her own.
The Washington Post, meanwhile, has called on the committee to subpoena several members of Donald Trump’s inner circle: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner; and “other White House aides with useful information”.
Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene begin counter-event to "demand answers" on the treatment of Capitol riot prisoners
The press conference outside the Department of Justice is being disrupted by a protestor blowing a whistle.
The two House representatives, fresh off their fundraising tour of the country, join Louie Gohmert and Paul Gosar at the Department of Justice in Washington as Nancy Pelosi’s select committee continues.
MTG is asking why the Capitol wasn’t taken seriously and why didn’t Nancy Pelosi agree to requests for the National Guard.
“Why did the National Guard not come in to protect the Capitol police and all of us inside,” Taylor Greene said.
“Currently there’s a January 6 committee happening with Nancy Pelosi leading it in some sort of manner where she doesn’t want Republicans picked by the minority leader placed on the committee. These are all good questions we should be asking.”
Pelosi rejected Kevin McCarthy’s picks in favour of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both of who voted to impeach Donald Trump.
Democrat Jamie Raskin calls rioters ‘fascist traitors’
Congressman Jamie Raskin, who lead the impeachment of Donald Trump over the riot, told the hearing that the mob who attacked Capitol officers were “fascist traitors”.
“You are great Americans and you are heroes to all of America, and long after you are gone you will be remembered as heroes to our country. Along with your fellow officers,” he said.
“And those who attacked you, and those who beat you, are fascist traitors to our country and will be remembered forever as fascist traitors.”
Trump ‘egged on’ supporters to keep fighting, says Capitol officer
Sergeant Aquilino Gonell told the hearing he’s still recovering from the so-called “hugs and kisses” Donald Trump said his supporters gave during the Capitol riot as the ex-president “egged on” the mob to keep fighting.
“I’m still recovering from those ‘hugs and kisses’ that day that he claimed that so many rioters, terrorists, were assaulting us that day. If that was hugs and kisses, we should all go to his house and do the same thing to him,” he said.
“What he was doing, instead of sending the military, instead of sending the support or telling his people, his supporters to stop this nonsense, he egged them to continue fighting."
Donald Trump calls on 6 January commission to investigate Nancy Pelosi
The ex-president has come out with his response to the start of the US Capitol riot commission saying it “fake” and a waste of time and effort while asking it to investigate Nancy Pelosi.
“Will Nancy investigate herself and those on Capitol Hill who didn’t want additional protection, including more police and National Guard, therefore being unprepared despite the large crowd of people that everyone knew was coming?” he said in a statement posted to his blog.
“Will Nancy release the thousands of hours of tapes so we can see the extent to which ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter played a role, while also revealing “who killed Ashli Babbitt?”
He also asked her to investigate his unproven claims of voter fraud in the election. Plus the Russia probe. Plus the New York prosecutors looking into his taxes. Plus the Antifa violence in Democrat-run cities.
In summary. Don’t investigate the Capitol riot because it’s a waste of time, but do investigate all these other things.
Republican Adam Kinzinger cries at Capitol hearing
The second Republican on the committee held back tears thanking the officers for their service.
“You guys may like individually feel a little broken, you guys all talk about the effects you have to deal with and you talk about the impact of that day, but you guys won. You guys held,” he said choking up.
“You know democracies are not defined by our bad days, we’re defined by how we come back from bad days.”
Capitol officers watch hearings in halls of Capitol, report
NBC News reporter Jake Sherman reports that several officers are watching the proceedings on their phones.
’20 people, joined in, screaming ‘Boo! F-ing n-----” says Capitol officer
“Hero” officer Harry Dunn, who lead the mob away during the 6 Capitol riot, described how he and his fellow officers were called the “n-word” for the first time in their lives during the Capitol riot.
Mr Dunn used the word in full as he recounted the repeated and targeted use of the slur in a heated exchange with the rioters over whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden was the rightful president.
“I’m a law enforcement officer and I do my best to keep politics out of my job, but in this circumstance, I responded, ‘well I voted for Joe Biden does my vote not count? Am I nobody?’ That prompted a torrent of racial epithets,” he said.
“One woman in a pink “MAGA” shirt yelled, “You hear that, guys, this n— voted for Joe Biden!” Then the crowd, perhaps around 20 people, joined in, screaming “Boo! F*cking N—!” No one had ever – ever -- called me a “n-----” while wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police officer.”
He said in the days after the riot, fellow officers had never been called an n-word to their face until that day.
Officer Dunn’s parting message to rioters
Harry Dunn has a final message for all those who took part in the insurrection:
“You all tried to disrupt democracy that day. You all failed.”
Harry Dunn to fellow officers: seek help
Officer Dunn shares that he continues to seek help from professional counsellors and peer support programmes, and addresses a message to his comrades. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with seeking professional counselling,” he says. “What we went through that day was traumatic.”
He also asks the committee to review whether the assistance available to officers who served that day are sufficient to help them recover.
Footage of incidents described by witnesses circulating online
Thanks to the abundance of graphic footage from 6 January, the witnesses’ testimony is being backed up live on Twitter by users sharing relevant clips that convey the horror of what happened.
