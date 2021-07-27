✕ Close The 6 January Select Committee is holding its first hearing

After months of buildup, today sees the first public hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. The bipartisan panel will be hearing from four law enforcement officers – two from the US Capitol Police and two from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, all of whom will be testifying “in their personal capacities” about “the law enforcement experience” that day.

The panel is going ahead with its work despite the refusal of Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to nominate a slate of representatives for his party’s allotted seats after Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his initial nominees, hardliners Jim Banks and Jim Jordan. At a press conference this morning, Mr McCarthy and other Republicans have dismissed the committee as a “sham” and complained that Ms Pelosi is using it to push a narrative of her own.

The Washington Post, meanwhile, has called on the committee to subpoena several members of Donald Trump’s inner circle: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner; and “other White House aides with useful information”.