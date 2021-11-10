Capitol rioters complain jail is force teaching them critical race theory

Two men who’ve been charged with a range of crimes stemming from the 6 January insurrection are accusing the District of Columbia Department of Corrections of a bizarre range of alleged abuses, including “force feeding” them “critical race theory,” “reeducation propaganda,” and “anti-white messaging” on their jail-issued tablets.

The accusations appeared in a court filing attached to a motion for bail by Ryan Nichols, a Longview, Texas man who prosecutors have charged with five separate crimes stemming from his alleged participation in the attack on the Capitol, including assault on a federal officer.

The filing takes the form of a lengthy statement from Mr Nichols and another accused Capitol attack defendant, Robert Morss.

Both men, who are being held at the District of Columbia jail pending trial, accuse the corrections department of 77 separate “constitutional, human, and civil rights violations,” and describe themselves as “Political Prisoners on American soil who have been unjustly and unfairly incarcerated” and claim that they are “relentlessly burdened by selective prosecution … because of our political affiliation”.

“We are force fed CRT propaganda on tablets,” they wrote, adding that they are also “force fed reeducation propaganda” on the same tablets, which they claim show them “anti-White messaging”.

Messrs Nichols and Morss went on to suggest that rather than continue to hold them in the DC jail, the Justice Department should instead transfer them to the detention facility at the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba naval base where illegal enemy combatants have been detained since the early 2000s.

“Let us spend our precious and limited days in Guantanamo Bay Cuba, where the enemies of the United States of America are treated better than us group of January Sixers, who have merely been accused of crimes,” they wrote.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Nichols’s attorney and the DC Department of Corrections for comment.