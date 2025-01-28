Caroline Kennedy calls cousin RFK Jr a ‘predator’ who’s ‘addicted to attention’ in scathing letter to senators
Warning comes ahead of Trump health secretary pick’s confirmation hearing on Wednesday
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is a hypocritical “predator” who is “addicted to attention and power,” his cousin Caroline Kennedy reportedly warned senators ahead of the activist’s confirmation hearings on Wednesday.
“I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together,” Kennedy wrote in a letter obtained by The Washington Post. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator."
The letter accuses Kennedy, an activist who has helped spread doubt about vaccines and other widely accepted public health measures, of being a hypocrite who launched a “crusade against vaccination” for money and attention despite vaccinating his own kids.
It also reportedly alleges that Kennedy, who has been open about his past use of drugs and recovery, lured other family members “down the path of substance abuse suffered addiction, illness, and death while Bobby has gone on to misrepresent, lie, and cheat his way through life.”
The Independent has contacted Kennedy and a lawyer working with Kennedy on HHS-related issues for comment.
Other family members previously denounced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he ran in the 2024 election as a third-party candidate before throwing his support behind Donald Trump.
“We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country,” a group of family members said in late 2023, though Mr. Kennedy claimed in 2024 “many” family members support him.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
