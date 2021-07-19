CDC raises UK Covid warning level to ‘very high’ and discourages travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised its Covid-19 warning level for the UK to “very high”, the highest rating on the agency’s scale measuring the amount of Covid-19 within a country.

In an advisory updated on Monday, the agency warned Americans not to travel to the UK, adding that if they “must” travel that it is advisable to be fully vaccinated first.

The new warning comes as the UK’s rate of new Covid-19 cases has exploded since early June, and is approaching highs previously seen during the worst of the second wave last winter.

