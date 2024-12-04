Trump’s DEA nominee backs out after Covid and immigration criticisms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced he was withdrawing his nomination to be the Trump administration’s head of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Florida official wrote on X on Tuesday that being considered for the position was “the honor of a lifetime.”

“Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration,” he added. “There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling.”

The sheriff faced pushback from some conservatives after his original nomination, though Florida officials like Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Rick Scott backed him.

Party hard-liners criticized Chronister for a 2023 video in which he praised immigrants and discussed how his office “does not engage in federal immigration enforcement activities.”

Others faulted him for the 2020 arrest of Dr. Rodney Howard-Browne, a megachurch pastor who defied safer-at-home orders during the early days of the Covid pandemic. The sheriff said he hoped the arrest would be a “wakeup call” for others violating public health orders. Charges against the religious leader were ultimately dropped.

Chronister faced pushback for arrest of pastor during Covid and stance on immigration enforcement ( Tampa Bay Times )

“This sheriff ordered the arrest of a pastor for holding services during the COVID panic. He was tapped by Trump to head the DEA. Glad to see him withdraw from consideration,” Republican congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky said in a statement on X. “Next time politicians lose their ever-lovin minds, he can redeem himself by following the Constitution.”

Chronister, who has served as sheriff in the county since 2017, is the second high-profile nominee to back out of the Trump transition process.

Last month, Trump administration attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz announced he would withdraw from the confirmation process, as he faced continued scrutiny over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor that were investigated by both the Justice Department and the House of Representatives. No charges were brought against the former Florida congressman, and Gaetz has denied the allegations.

Other nominees, like Pete Hegseth for head of the Defense Department, look to be on shaky ground.

The former Fox News host has been accused of sexual assault, which he denies, and has faced scrutiny for his past extra-marital affairs with women and an alleged drinking problem.