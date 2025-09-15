Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Democratic congressman has called for drones to be used to foil assassination attempts at public events in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death.

New York representative Ritchie Torres said on Monday that he would introduce a bill in the House of Representatives this week ordering the Department of Homeland Security to study the possibility.

"Common sense dictates that drone technology should be harnessed to scan every elevated structure with a line of sight to a target," said Torres in an interview with Axios.

"If drones can enable the early detection and prevention of assassination attempts, why not use them? Better to have vigilant eyes in the sky than to remain blind to would-be assassins."

His comments came after MAGA firebrand Charlie Kirk was shot dead during a speech at Utah Valley University last Wednesday at the age of 31, setting off a wave of mourning and conservative calls for revenge.

Torres, left, previously passed a House bill giving more Secret Service protection to presidential candidates ( Drew Angerer/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

Although the motives of Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, remain unclear, the Trump administration has blamed "left-wing extremism" and announced a crackdown on progressive non-profits, while seeking to punish anyone perceived to disrespect Kirk's memory.

Meanwhile, some members of Congress have cancelled public events as legislators debate how to better protect themselves and other figures from America's endemic gun violence.

Threats against members of Congress, as logged by the U.S. Capitol Police, rose by 18 percent between 2023 and 2024, marking the highest total since 2021.

Yet House Speaker Mike Johnson has said that giving all members a full team of security guards would cost "billions" and is "not a possibility".

Ritchie Torres, a centrist Democrat who represents a large patch of the Bronx in New York City, believes that drones could provide one answer.

For now, his bill only calls for DHS to study the feasibility of using more drones. If that actually happened, it's not yet clear who would pay for it or which government agencies, federal or local, would be responsible.

Torres previously worked with New York Republican Mike Lawler to pass a House bill giving all presidents and presidential candidates equal protection from the Secret Service.