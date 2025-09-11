‘He was on a mission’: Experts reveal the skill Charlie Kirk’s killer needed to pull off a single-shot assassination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amid a massive search for the gunman who on Wednesday fatally shot 31-year-old MAGA activist Charlie Kirk, speculation continues to swirl about the person of interest now in the FBI’s sights.

In a screengrab from security camera footage released Thursday by the bureau, which is asking for the public’s help in identifying the possible suspect, a dark-haired young man in jeans, sneakers, black sunglasses, a black hat, and a black longsleeved t-shirt with an American flag and a bald eagle across the front can be seen walking up a set of outdoor stairs on the campus of Utah Valley University.

The single shot that struck Kirk in the neck as he spoke at a rally is thought to have been fired from a bolt-action rifle atop a low-rise building roughly 200 yards away. Without any further official information available to the public, armchair detectives have been busily exchanging theories to fill the vacuum.

A “professional hit,” argued one lay sleuth. Others confidently insist that the shooter is, variously, a “military trained sniper,” a “military expert sniper” and “possibly disgruntled ex military sniper.”

Or, perhaps not necessarily a veteran, but surely someone with “extensive professional sniper training,” someone else declared on social media.

“He didn't have to be highly trained as a sniper to make that shot from 200 yards, because 200 yards with the right rifle and the right optics is not that far,” former FBI Supervisory Special Agent Dennis Franks told The Independent.

open image in gallery The FBI on Thursday released a screengrab of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of MAGA activist Charlie Kirk. ( FBI/ABC 7 )

However, Franks went on, making that 200-yard shot is significantly different at a gun range, under tightly controlled conditions, than it is in the real world.

“To do it under the stress of a live situation, he was either skillful or lucky,” Franks said. “First, you have concerns about being detected, or getting shot yourself [by police]. But other factors come into play. Breathing is so important when it comes to taking a long-distance shot with a rifle. It requires a lot of confidence also – can you tackle that shot? Are your hands sweaty? Your heartbeat. You have to control your breath. So, there’s that.”

Still, this doesn’t tell Franks the shooter necessarily had any sort of specialized training. But it does appear to offer a potential glimpse into his thinking.

“You’d think the fact that he was able to accomplish this without the fear of being detected or caught is some indication of his mindset, that he was on a mission,” Franks said, adding, "Sometimes it’s a personal ideology or grudge, other times it could be a malcontent looking for a cause.”

Luke Laterza, a retired police sergeant and expert firearms examiner who ran the Newark PD’s ballistics lab until 2016, largely echoed Franks’s take on things.

“As far as a skill level, he did know what he was doing,” Laterza told The Independent. “This guy had some knowledge of shooting.”

open image in gallery The FBI continues to pore over the crime scene as investigators search for the gunman who killed right-wing activist Charlie Kirk from a perch 200 yards away ( REUTERS )

So while this could mean a military background, it’s not actual evidence of anything, according to Laterza.

“Maybe he was a hunter,” he said. “Maybe he took some lessons.”

The type of rifle the possible suspect used “could easily make that shot at well over 1,000 yards,” according to Laterza, who said wind would not have been much of a factor with a heavy round.

“You hold your breath, you let it out a little bit at a time, you get your light trigger pull – if you overpull your trigger, you’re going to miss every time,” Laterza said. “He knew the gun he was using.”

An investigation like this begins with certain very broad strokes, according to retired NYPD Detective Sergeant Joseph Giacalone, onetime commander of the Bronx Cold Case Squad.

On Thursday, Giacalone, author of a textbook used by professional investigators and an assistant professor at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, described the process now underway.

“The first thing you would do is a dump of all the surveillance cameras in the area,” Giacalone told The Independent. “Look at who’s going in and going out. How do you get access to the roof? Card? Code? Swipe? Get cell phone data from the local towers. They know what kind of round it is, so ATF is going to run the ballistics. Are they able to tell where that round was purchased, et cetera. They recovered the gun, I’m sure it has been swabbed for touch DNA.”

A local door-to-door canvass is another early step, and Giacalone said this must include area hotels, nearby shooting ranges where an employee might have noticed a new face, and, of course, gun stores.

“Maybe somebody went to the gun store to buy rounds and was asking questions that maybe at the time didn’t seem obvious, but now that you had this incident, might seem obvious,” Giacalone said. “It doesn’t mean there’s a nexus to all of these, but they’re investigative steps being taken. You turn over every stone when you have no idea who your suspect is.”

open image in gallery Kirk (pictured with President Donald Trump) was shot in the neck with a rifle round during a rally on the campus of Utah Valley University. He was pronounced dead a short time later. ( Getty Images )

Attendee Justin Hicken was standing about 20 yards away from Kirk when he was killed, and described the experience as “pretty scary stuff.”

In an interview on Wednesday with The Independent, Hicken described what happened when the single shot rang out.

“I saw blood spurting from Charlie, his body kind of recoiled, everybody started screaming,” Hicken said.

There were no metal detectors at the entrance to the event, according to Hicken.

That, said Franks, is almost surely going to be part of a wholesale change in security operations going forward.

Event security takes into account three distinct zones when protecting a subject, or, the “principal”: five meters, 50 meters, and 500 meters, Franks explained. At a distance of five meters, close-protection bodyguards keep watch over the principal. The 50-meter zone covers the crowd, and monitoring it for anything suspicious. And at 500 meters, event security is trying to protect against a possible sniper shot, making sure a gunman isn’t perched on a rooftop, according to Franks.

“This could be a catalyst for increasing security at a lot of venues, and for people with some notoriety,” Franks said. “You have to take a lot of things into account. Not just close protection.”

An arrest will come eventually, perhaps sooner than later, said Giacalone, who emphasized the importance of tips called in by the public.

“Right now, you have an assassin out there on the street,” he said. “Nobody wants this guy running around. The likelihood of somebody having seen something, I always used to say, Even if you don’t think it’s a big deal, let us know. And we’ll determine if it is or not.”