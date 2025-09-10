Trump, MAGA commentators and political leaders offer prayers after Charlie Kirk shot in the neck at Utah event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump and his cabinet led calls for prayers for conservative activist Charlie Kirk after he was shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot,” Trump wrote on Truth Social moments after the shooting was confirmed. “A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA – a nonprofit dedicated to engaging with conservative youths and promoting conservative policies on high school and college campuses, is a prominent member of the Republican Party.

Upon hearing news of the shooting, members of Trump’s cabinet, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sent thoughts and prayers.

“Prayers for Charlie Kirk. An incredible Christian, American, and human being. May the healing hand of Jesus Christ be upon him,” Hegseth wrote.

open image in gallery Charlie Kirk, a prominent Republican activist, was shot while attending an event in Utah ( AFP via Getty Images )

Noem wrote on X, “Byron and I are lifting up Charlie, Erika, and their family in our prayers right now.”

“We love you Charlie Kirk. Praying for you,” Kennedy wrote on X.

Attorney General Pam Bondi asked the public to “PRAY FOR CHARLIE” while announcing that the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were on the scene.

Other Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, conservative media personality Candace Owens, and right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro, also called for prayers.

Donald Trump Jr., a good friend of Kirk’s, called him “one of the finest humans I know.”

“Everyone please lift him and his family up in prayer,” Trump Jr. said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson led a moment of silence for Kirk on the House chamber floor on Wednesday, calling the shooting “detestable.”

open image in gallery Kirk, pictured with President Donald Trump in 2019, has become a prominent Republican ( AFP via Getty Images )

Prominent Democrats also sent prayers to Kirk.

“I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah,” former Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on X. “Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the attack on Kirk “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the shooting “horrifying” and said “political violence has no place in America.”

Speaker emeritus Nancy Pelosi called the shooting “reprehensible” and urged Americans to “pray for Charlie Kirk’s recovery and hold the entire UVU community in our hearts as they endure the trauma of this gun violence.”

open image in gallery Kirk, pictured with Vice President JD Vance and Senator Josh Hawley in 2022, has helped campaign for Republican candidates ( Getty Images )

Anti-gun violence activists, who typically butt heads with Republicans who advocate for the Second Amendment, also offered thoughts and prayers to Kirk while calling for gun control.

David Hogg, a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and former vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, said it was “horrifying news” that Kirk had been shot.

“Gun violence and political violence have to fucking stop. Charlie, his family, and all the students who had to witness the shooting are in my thoughts. We have disagreements, but we all agree something has to change,” Hogg wrote.

Gabrielle Giffords, a former representative who became a gun violence prevention advocate after surviving an assassination attempt, said political disagreements should never include violence.

“I'm horrified to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah,” Giffords wrote. “Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence.”

More follows...