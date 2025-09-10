Charlie Kirk addresses crowd at Utah Valley University event minutes before shooting

Charlie Kirk addressed the crowd at Utah Valley University event just minutes before he was shot in the neck.

The right-wing activist posted footage on his TikTok account just minutes before the shooting on Wednesday (10 September).

He told the crowd: “That’s a lot of people, Utah. Gather up.

“I’m going to be here for a couple of hours, get comfortable.”

Video from bystanders on social media appears to show Kirk sitting on an outdoor stage during a question-and-answer event with students moments before a single loud crack can be heard, sending the crowd into panic.

University officials said a suspect is in custody.