MAGA Influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah college event: Suspect in custody
Turning Point USA founder reportedly show during speaking event at Utah college
Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was reportedly shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday.
Video from bystanders on social media appears to show Kirk sitting on stage at an outdoor during a question-and-answer event with students moments before a single loud crack can be heard, sending the crowd into panic.
University officials said a suspect is in custody.
“A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker,” according to a university alert. “Police are investigating now, suspect in custody.”
The Department of Justice is investigating, and the FBI is “closely monitoring reports,” according to FBI director Kash Patel.
“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected,” Patel said. “Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”
“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot,” President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social. “A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”
Kirk, a political activist and media personality who founded influential right-wing advocacy group Turning Point USA, has
Utah Governor Spencer Cox said he is being briefed by law enforcement “following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk during his visit to Utah Valley University today.”
“Those responsible will be held fully accountable,” he said. “Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected.”
This is a developing story
