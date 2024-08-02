Support truly

Chelsea Clinton may be looking to follow in the footsteps of her mother and father and enter politics, with eyes set on an ambassadorship to the UK or France, according to a report.

The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton has been “working on this idea for some time now,” a source close to the Clintons told The New York Post.

The former president and Secretary of State-turned-Democratic presidential candidate still carry significant sway within the party.

They were among the first high-profile Democrats to come out in support of Kamala Harris, following Joe Biden’s announcement that he would not be seeking re-election.

“Chelsea really wants to be the ambassador to the UK,” a Clinton source told The Post. “There’s a reason why Bill and Hillary came out in the first five minutes to support Kamala’s presidential bid — they were currying favor.”

According to sources, Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton, is interested in an ambassadorial position should Kamala Harris win the White House in November ( Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

According to the source, the former first daughter, 44, who is vice chair of the non-profit organization The Clinton Foundation, would also be open to the possibility of an ambassadorship in France.

Clinton has ties to the UK already, having earned both a Master of Philosophy degree in international relations and a doctorate degree at Oxford University in 2003 and 2014, respectively. Bill Clinton also attended the prestigious institution in 1968.

However, such high-profile positions typically go to those with more experience. Businesswoman Jane Hartley, 74, has been the ambassador to the UK since 2022, after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg reportedly turned it down.

Hartley was also ambassador to France and Monaco during the Obama Administration and has been a major campaign fundraiser for the Democratic party, reportedly helping raise a half-million dollars for Obama.

According to The Post the family source acknowledged that the idea of Clinton taking the UK ambassadorship was “of course, fantasy land.”

A representative for Hillary Clinton dismissed the idea that they had rushed to endorse Harris to curry favor, saying that it had been for no other reason other than to defeat Donald Trump.

“Among stupid things said by clueless people, that’s pretty high up there,” the rep told The Post.

Chelsea Clinton, 44, is the vice chair of non-profit organization The Clinton Foundation ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In their statement backing Harris, the Clintons backed Biden’s decision to support Harris.

“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” their statement read.

“We’ve lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term… Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends on it.”

The Independent has contacted The Clinton Foundation about the report.