Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines showed off her self-care and “MAHA” products in front of her showering husband, in a new cringeworthy video posted to Instagram.

The 59-year-old actor and co-owner of the self-care brand Hines + Young, which she founded with her daughter Catherine Young, was filming a video to promote the company’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at the same time Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was taking a shower.

In the Instagram video shared on Friday and captioned: “H+Y content interruption,” Hines can be seen sitting in front of the camera holding a bottle of linen spray and a tin of body cream.

“No, you can’t take a shower!” she laughs as her husband stands directly behind her washing his hair. “I’m doing a video. No, no, no, you’ve gotta give me a second. I’m doing a video for Hines + Young.”

Wagging her finger at him, she exclaims: “Honey!” before continuing: “It’s 60 percent off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday... I gotta turn this off before he gets out.”

In a subsequent post, Hines shared a photo of the brand’s soy candles engraved with the words “MAHA Make America Healthy Again” in reference to Kennedy’s new slogan following his nomination for Health and Human Services secretary by President-elect Donald Trump.

Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. The actress posted a video of her self care brand while her husband was in the shower ( hinesandyoung on Instagram )

Hines’s video comes months after Kennedy’s alleged entanglement in a sexting scandal with New York magazine’s Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi came to light.

A spokesperson for the publication told Status in September that Nuzzi “acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures.”

That month, the publication announced it was placing Nuzzi, 31, on leave amid claims that she had a romantic relationship with Kennedy, 70. It was later announced that the Nuzzi and the publication had mutually parted ways.

Nuzzi didn’t initially share with New York magazine that she had had a supposed relationship with Kennedy and the outlet only became aware long after the fact, people familiar with the issue told Status.

The supposed relationship didn’t start until after a profile she wrote of Kennedy was published in November last year, a person close to Nuzzi told Status, adding that she didn’t use Kennedy as a source as she reported on the campaign. Another person familiar told the outlet that the relationship is thought to have begun around the new year.

Kennedy and Hines got married in 2014, 10 years before his “personal relationship” with Nuzzi. Hines was previously married from 2002 to 2010 to movie producer Paul Young, with whom she shares 20-year-old daughter Catherine.