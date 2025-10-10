WGN-TV producer violently detained during Chicago ICE enforcement action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A producer and editor for WGN-TV was aggressively detained and driven away by Border Patrol agents Friday morning during an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement action in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Debbie Brockman, who has worked for the local television station since 2011, was violently forced to the ground by two federal agents before having her hands cuffed behind her back. While she was face down on the street with the masked agents placing handcuffs on her, a local resident filming the encounter asked her name.

“Debbie Brockman, I work for WGN. Please let them know,” a frantic Brockman told Josh Thomas, who works at a Chicago law firm and lives near the intersection where the arrest occurred. According to Thomas, another unidentified man had also been detained by the agents.

Brockman was accused of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer, a Homeland Security official told The Independent.

With onlookers shouting at the agents and calling them “fascists,” the officers eventually pulled up the cuffed Brockman – whose pants had fallen down during the rough encounter – and tossed her into an unmarked silver van with New Jersey plates. As the officers got in the car, according to videos from Thomas and others at the scene, local residents shouted “Nazi f*cks” at the agents as the vehicle peeled off and rammed another SUV.

A WGN-TV producer and editor was roughly detained and taken away by Border Patrol agents in Chicago on Friday morning. ( YouTube )

“Get out of our neighborhood. Get out of our city,” one pedestrian is heard yelling at the agents as other bystanders honked their car horns and tossed epithets at the officers.

“WGN is aware of this situation, and we are actively gathering the facts related to it,” the station said in a statement.

“U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations and when several violent agitators used their vehicles to block in agents in an effort to impede and assault federal officer,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told The Independent. “In fear of public safety and of law enforcement, officers used their service vehicle to strike a suspect’s vehicle and create an opening. As agents were driving, Deborah Brockman, a U.S. citizen, threw objects at Border Patrol’s car and she was placed under arrest for assault on a federal law enforcement officer.”

McLaughlin added: “This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of illegal aliens violently resisting arrest and agitators and criminals ramming cars into our law enforcement officers. These attacks highlight the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily—all while receiving no pay thanks to the Democrats’ government shutdown.”

As of publication, Brockman’s name had yet to show up on a federal criminal arrest docket in Chicago.

Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, Thomas said that by the time he came out of his apartment, the agents already had an unidentified Latino male in the vehicle and had Brockman face down in the middle of the road.

“I walk out the front door of the condo, she’s laying on the ground in the street and they’re wrestling with her, trying to get her hands behind her back,” he said. “They said they were detaining her for obstruction. She said, ‘I didn’t obstruct.’”

The Trump administration has surged federal officers into Chicago and other Democratic-led cities to support the president’s mass deportation agenda, which has been met with growing protests outside ICE facilities. Trump has federalized hundreds of National Guard troops, including troops from Texas, to support federal officers in Chicago and elsewhere, but a federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the administration from sending the military to America’s largest city.

A lawsuit from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson accuses the president of seeking to escalate tensions by sending troops into the state in an attempt to justify a wider presence of military forces on American soil.

Protesters, members of the press, and local faith leaders have also sued the administration over what they have called a “pattern of extreme brutality” from federal agents, decked out in combat gear and armed with so-called less-lethal crowd control weapons that have seriously injured civilians, according to the lawsuit. Another federal judge ordered federal officers to stand down from using those weapons without warning, among other constraints.