Chris Christie reportedly dropping out of 2024 race

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor and two-time failed presidential candidate, is planning to announce he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday evening, sources told the Associated Press.

Mr Christie reportedly notified allies that he would remove himself from the Republican candidate pool, facing faltering polling numbers and pressure from Donald Trump critics to find a viable opponent to take on the former president.

The announcement is expected to occur during a town hall in New Hampshire.

Mr Christie launched his long-shot bid for president in June, aiming to take down Mr Trump, the current frontrunner. His campaign was largely built around discrediting Mr Trump and trying to convince voters to support a different Republican candidate.

However, Mr Christie’s campaign failed to garner enough support in national polls, trailing behind his fellow candidates, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The former governor spearheaded a pugnacious campaign against Mr Trump, dedicating much of his time to bashing Mr Trump’s policies and leadership style, calling him “a failed leader” and a “self-consumed, self-serving, mirror hog”.

During previous Republican debates, Mr Christie taunted Mr Trump for refusing to show up and debate fellow candidates, bestowing upon him the nickname “Donald Duck.”

Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie speaks during the third Republican presidential primary debate (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Christie’s decision arrives nearly a week after he denied allegations that he would drop out of the race and said he refused to endorse a candidate based on politics.

He referred to his endorsement of Mr Trump in 2016, calling it “a mistake.”

“Eight years ago when I decided to endorse Donald Trump for president, I did it because he was winning, and I did it because I thought I could make him a better candidate and a better president,” Mr Christie said in an ad.

“Well, I was wrong, I made a mistake.”

This is the second time Mr Christie has suspended his campaign for president. In 2016, Mr Christie ran against Mr Trump but dropped out of the race after finishing sixth in the New Hampshire primary.

The former governor spent much of his recent campaign in the Granite State.

Mr Christie told voters last week he planned to remain in the race for as long as he saw a path to the Republican nomination.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...