Chris Cuomo calls CNN suspension ‘embarrassing’ but ‘I understand it’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who was recently suspended indefinitely for participating in his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sex scandal defense, addressed the news network's decision on his SiriusXM radio show.

Chris Cuomo's suspension comes after a 169-page trove of documents was made public detailing text and email exchanges between Andrew Cuomo's aides about how the former governor would respond to the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct raised against him.

Several exchanges included comments by Chris Cuomo, including one in which he suggested his "sources" gave him a lead on the "wedding girl" – likely a reference to Anna Ruch, who accused the former governor of acting "aggressively" toward her during a wedding.

On Tuesday, CNN announced Chris Cuomo would be suspended indefinitely pending “further evaluation” into his actions. He addressed his suspension Wednesday during his SiriusXM radio show.

"It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing. But I understand it," he said. "And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologised in the past, and I mean it."

Chris Cuomo said he regretted how his actions may have impacted his colleagues.

"It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues," he said. "I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I'm not going to talk about this any more than that."

Several politicians and media figures offered sympathetic statements for Chris Cuomo's situation.

Lis Smith, a political operative who ran communications for US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's failed presidential primary campaign and later went to work selling spin for Andrew Cuomo during his sex scandal, tweeted and then deleted a defense of Chris Cuomo.

"The job of brother, sister, mother, father, daughter, son always comes first," she tweeted. "If you disagree with this, good luck in life!"

Political journalist Matthew Yglesias also wrote, and deleted, a tweet seemingly defending Chris Cuomo.

"If my brother ever gets embroiled in scandal, I'm gonna do some unethical s*** to help him out," he wrote.

On Wednesday, the tweet was deleted and he wrote another one seemingly referencing the first.

"*ahem* it is wrong, morally speaking, to assist even close family members in covering up illegal conduct and it is appropriate for those who have been caught doing so to be fired and otherwise punished," he wrote.