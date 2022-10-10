Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Trump lawyer is now cooperating with Justice Department on missing documents case, report says

Attorney Christina Bobb is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors and met with them on 7 October

Andrew Feinberg
Monday 10 October 2022 18:54
Comments
Trump falsely claims Obama mishandled official papers

The right-wing TV anchor-turned-attorney for former president Donald Trump, who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors in the investigation into Mr Trump.

According to NBC News, attorney Christina Bobb met with federal investigators and provided information on two other attorneys who had a hand in submitting the statement to the government.

The Friday meeting reportedly ended with Ms Bobb naming Mr Trump’s previous lead counsel, Evan Corcoran, as the person who drafted the false instrument, which was turned over to investigators during a June meeting at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Ms Bobb, who was one of Mr Trump’s official custodians of records at the time, also named Trump lawyer Boris Epshteyn as having been involved in the discussions leading up to submission of the false statement but did not have a role in drafting it.

Recommended

The former One America News broadcaster reportedly insisted on edits to Mr Corcoran’s initial draft to include a disclaimer which stated that she was making the certification to prosecutors “based upon the information that has been provided to me” and told investigators it was Mr Corcoran who told her a “diligent search was conducted” for documents in response to an 11 May grand jury subpoena, after which all of the classified documents were turned over.

That statement turned out to be false, and after investigators discovered there were more documents at Mr Trump’s property they obtained a warrant authorising them to search for them there.

During the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s home, FBI agents found more than 100 documents bearing markings identifying them as classified at levels as high as “top secret”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in