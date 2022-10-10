Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The right-wing TV anchor-turned-attorney for former president Donald Trump, who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors in the investigation into Mr Trump.

According to NBC News, attorney Christina Bobb met with federal investigators and provided information on two other attorneys who had a hand in submitting the statement to the government.

The Friday meeting reportedly ended with Ms Bobb naming Mr Trump’s previous lead counsel, Evan Corcoran, as the person who drafted the false instrument, which was turned over to investigators during a June meeting at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Ms Bobb, who was one of Mr Trump’s official custodians of records at the time, also named Trump lawyer Boris Epshteyn as having been involved in the discussions leading up to submission of the false statement but did not have a role in drafting it.

The former One America News broadcaster reportedly insisted on edits to Mr Corcoran’s initial draft to include a disclaimer which stated that she was making the certification to prosecutors “based upon the information that has been provided to me” and told investigators it was Mr Corcoran who told her a “diligent search was conducted” for documents in response to an 11 May grand jury subpoena, after which all of the classified documents were turned over.

That statement turned out to be false, and after investigators discovered there were more documents at Mr Trump’s property they obtained a warrant authorising them to search for them there.

During the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s home, FBI agents found more than 100 documents bearing markings identifying them as classified at levels as high as “top secret”.