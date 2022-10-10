Trump news - live: Ex-president brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’
Earlier in the weekend, Trump was the subject of a report alleging he wanted to trade the National Archives ‘in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation’ as a ‘hoax’
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues.
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.”
The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”
This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents that belonged to the federal government. The Times also notes that Mr Trump and his representatives did not tell the archives that the boxes contained classified information.
On Friday, reports suggested that FBI special agents had interviewed multiple witnesses regarding whether former president has hidden classified or sensitive government documents at his Trump Tower home and office or his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Trump accuses Biden of 'forcing' Putin into war with Ukraine
Donald Trump said that US president Joe Biden “almost forced” Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.
In an interview with the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, Mr Trump stated that “they [Biden administration] actually taunted him [Putin]. If you really look at it, our country [US] then our so-called leadership [Joe Biden] taunted Putin.”
He continued: “I would listen, I would say, you know, they’re almost forcing him to go in with what they’re saying. The rhetoric was so dumb.”
Trump brags about his crowd size on January 6: ‘The biggest crowd I’ve ever seen’
Donald Trump boasted about the size of the crowd that gathered to hear him speak on January 6 during a campaign rally on Saturday night.
“You know the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that,” the former president told the rally in Minden, Nevada. “They were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.”
Bevan Hurley reports.
Trump brags about his crowd size on January 6: ‘The biggest crowd I’ve ever seen’
An aggrieved Trump blamed the “corrupt” media for downplaying the size of his crowds at a rally on Saturday
Trump brags about how the ‘biggest crowd’ he’s ever had was on Jan 6
Amid reports that he only had 27 people at a rally in Washington DC this week, former president Donald Trump went on a tear on Saturday night about the media never shows the size of his crowds before declaring that his biggest crowd ever was on Jan 6.
“These corrupt people will never take a camera and turn it around and show them how many people are here,” said Trump, about the media, to his audience at a rally in Minden, Nevada. “They never do it. They’re corrupt.”
He went on to recall his crowd size at his “Save America” rally on January 6, which led to the insurrection at the Capitol.
“You know the biggest crowd I have ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that. It was the biggest. And they were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election... It was the biggest crowd, I believe, I have ever spoken to,” he said.
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.
Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.”
“We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
“We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” event organiser John Paul Moran told The Daily Beast
Lindsey Graham told former police officer that Capitol rioters should be 'shot in head'
Republican senator Lindsey Graham told a former police officer who was severely injured in the attack on the Capitol that he should have shot Trump-supporting rioters in the head, according to a new book.
The claim is one of a series of stunning revelations contained in former Capitol police officer Michael Fanone’s upcoming memoir Hold the Line.
Mr Fanone writes that he met Mr Graham, a key Trump ally, four months after the deadly siege in May 2021.
According to Politico, who obtained an advanced copy of the book, the South Carolina senator told him: “You guys should have shot them all in the head. We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them. I don’t understand why that didn’t happen.”
Bevan Hurley has more.
Lindsey Graham told former police officer that Capitol rioters should be shot in head
“We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them,” the GOP Senator reportedly told Michael Fanone
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs Sen Grassley
When Michael Franken won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in June, many in Iowa's disillusioned party thought they landed on a candidate who could maybe — possibly — reverse their humbling slide in the state.
After all, the retired Navy admiral won 76 of 99 counties, in every region of the state, notably conservative northern and western Iowa. His hesitancy during the primary campaign to back weapons bans and college loan forgiveness were signs he aimed to appeal to moderate Democrats and even some Republicans tired of incumbent Chuck Grassley after four decades in office.
But those ambitions are beginning to fade as Election Day, 8 November, approaches. Franken's quest to unseat the most senior Republican in the Senate has been wounded by allegations that the Democrat kissed a former campaign aide without permission. Franken's campaign has denied the claim.
Thomas Beaumont reports.
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley
Iowa Democrats had high hopes earlier in the campaign season of unseating seven-term Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, but they seem to be fading
Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich may be compelled to testify
Donald Trump allies including Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich may be compelled to testify in a 2020 election probe being carried out by a Georgia prosecutor.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions on Friday seeking to have both men, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, testify before a grand jury next month.
Mr Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani testified in August and has been told he could face criminal charges stemming from the investigation.
Graeme Massie has more.
Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich may be compelled to testify in 2020 election probe
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions to have both men go before grand jury
Judge won't block Jan 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair
A federal judge in Phoenix on Friday refused to put on hold her order requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol, pending an appeal.
US District Judge Diane Humetewa said state GOP Chair Kelli Ward had failed to show that she would suffer irreparable harm if congressional investigators for the records.
And she again rejected Ward's claims that her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn whom she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat.
Humetewa said she found Ward's “alleged concern speculative — and in light of disclosures made during oral argument — dubious.”
Bob Christie has more.
Judge won't block Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair
A federal judge in Phoenix is refusing to put on hold her order requiring the phone records of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward to be handed over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, pending an appeal
