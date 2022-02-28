Clay Higgins mocked by Dictionary.com over ‘word salad’ tweet about the ‘woke sky’

Representative Clay Higgins on Sunday made a mockery of himself on social media with a tweet that, well, even Dictionary.com couldn’t make sense of.

Mr Higgins tweeted: “You millennial Leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky.” He continued: “You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets.”

His tweet had more than 11k “quote tweets” and over 3000 likes.

The handle of Dictionary.com, “the world’s leading digital dictionary” according to its Twitter bio, replied to Mr Higgins [R-LA 3rd District]: “We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary.”

Others, however, were not as kind.

Democrat Alexander Occasio Cortez quote tweeted him saying: “I’ve sat on a committee with this guy for years. He talks like this every day.”

Others too made fun of Mr Higgins’ meaningless tweet. “You’ve been playing with the magnetic poetry on the Fox news break room fridge again haven’t you [sic],” another user wrote.

Another user wrote: “Non binary fuss… new punk band name i call it [sic].”

Amid the news of the Russia-Ukraine war, social media users distracted themselves by taking potshots at the Louisiana Republican.

Comedian Christopher Titus wrote: “The millennials have fought in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria you POS. My cousin watched his team leader blown up. So how about you stfu and respect the millennials that fought for your freedom to talk shit about millennials.”

Walter Shaub, former director at the US Office of Government Ethics, wrote: “This is a very confusing tweet. I’m familiar with the sky Lucy lives in with diamonds, the one Luke walks on, and the country that has a big one. But I’m not familiar with the woke sky. I also didn’t know Twitter was giving some users ballistic tweets, and I feel left out.”

Writer and artist Tony Posnanski wrote: “Clay Higgins needs to log off forever. Those are the rules you can’t come back after this subtweet. It’s not possible.”

One user wrote in praise of Dictionary.com’s response: “This may be the single greatest response to a tweet in the history of time.”

Another QT’ed, saying: “When the Dictionary Twitter drops more heat than the sun on yet another political dummy.”

Another used mocked: “Are you OK? Word salad can often be a sign of stroke or certain neurological conditions.”