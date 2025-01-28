Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CNN anchor Jim Acosta is expected to leave the network after his morning time slot was yanked and he was instead offered the “graveyard” shift from midnight to 2 a.m. ET, according to Oliver Darcy in his Status News newsletter.

Despite being one of the most popular hosts on the ratings-challenged cable news channel, network chief Mark Thompson last week removed Acosta from his 10 a.m. weekday show to shake up the dayside lineup. The programming changes were announced the same day CNN laid off six percent of its workforce as the company looks to pivot to a digital-first approach.

Prior to making the move official, Thompson called up Acosta and proposed that the CNN mainstay depart his morning slot — where he had been posting some of the network’s highest viewership for the past year — and move to late night, which has been described as the “Siberia of television news.”

Acosta is expected to address his future on his Tuesday broadcast, The Independent has learned.

open image in gallery Jim Acosta is expected to depart CNN rather than take a demotion to late nights. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The offer, which Thompson made just days before Donald Trump took office, caught Acosta off guard as he was not under the impression that his show was in danger of being chopped. The CNN head, however, attempted to assure the anchor that the proposed move had nothing to do with his ratings or editorial stance, which has seen Acosta continue to be highly critical of the president even as the network has softened its approach to Trump since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Instead, Thompson said it was necessary to move Acosta to make room in the shifting lineup, which would see veteran anchor Wolf Blitzer jump from early evening to co-anchoring a two-hour morning block with Pamela Brown. Because of this, according to Thompson, the network needed to find an extra hour to free up — and Acosta’s show was the one that had to go.

Thompson also portrayed it as something of a promotion, pointing out that Acosta’s show would air in primetime on the West Coast and be simulcast by CNN International, where it would air in the mornings in London and Paris. Acosta was also told he could move to Los Angeles to host the program. Still, regardless of Thompson’s assurances, the fact is the time slot is when cable news viewership is at its nadir.

While Acosta had considered accepting the network’s offer, Darcy reported on Monday evening that he began telling colleagues that he had decided to decline the proposal and depart from the network he’s called home for nearly two decades. It isn’t clear when a formal announcement will be made, though the network stated last week that its new programming lineup will take effect in a few weeks.

A network representative did not respond to a request for comment, while Acosta declined to offer one.

Regardless of Thompson’s assertion that the network’s efforts to exile Acosta to midnights had nothing to do with politics, Acosta leaving CNN will undoubtedly leave the president ecstatic.

Trump has long despised the outspoken reporter, whose aggressive stance and critical commentary resulted in the commander-in-chief first labeling CNN “fake news” back in 2017. During his first term in office, Trump even briefly revoked Acosta’s White House press pass before eventually backing off following a legal battle. “CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them,” Trump said to Acosta during a 2018 confrontation at a press conference.

“They want to get rid of Acosta to throw a bone to Trump,” one media executive said of the proposed late-night offer to Acosta. “Midnight is not a serious offer when his ratings are among the best on the network.”